Global Laptops Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Laptops Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laptops Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laptops market is expected to reach $152.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the laptops market size growth in the forecast period.

The laptops market consists of sales of laptops by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide laptops that are portable and compact personal computers with the same capabilities as a desktop computer. Laptop computers, also known as notebooks, are small computers that users can use in a variety of environments. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Laptops Market Trends

According to the laptops market overview, major companies are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions for laptop. For instance, in June 2020, Lenovo, a China based computer manufacturing company launched Flex 5G laptop with Windows 10 at CES 2020 which is acclaimed to be the world’s first 5G laptop running on Windows 10. The laptop which is also called as Lenovo Yoga 5G, is powered by 8cx 5 G Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm and operates on Windows 10 Pro. It also consists 8GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage.

Global Laptops Market Segments

The global laptops market is segmented:

By Type: Ultrabook, Netbook, Notebook, Others

By End-Use: Personal, Business, Gaming

By Laptop Screen Size: More than 17", 15.0" to 16.9", 13" to 14.9"

By Geography: The global laptops market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laptops Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laptops global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global laptops market, laptops global market share, laptops global market segments and geographies, laptops global market players, laptops market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The laptops market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Laptops Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, AsusTek Computer Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corporation., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, Hisense Group, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

