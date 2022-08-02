Global Personal Computers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Personal Computers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Personal Computers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Personal Computers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the personal computers market size is expected to reach $264.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the personal computer market growth in the forecast period.

The PCs market consists of sales of PCs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide PCs, which are a multi-purpose computer for individual use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. A personal computer (PC) is a general-purpose, cost-effective device intended for a single end-user to use. PC relies on microprocessor technology, enabling PC manufacturers to mount the complete central processing unit (CPU) to a single chip.

Global Personal Computers Market Segments

The global personal computers market is segmented:

By Product Type: Desktop, Notebook, Workstation, Others

By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Application: Consumer, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global personal computers market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Personal Computers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides personal computers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global personal computers market, personal computers global market share, personal computers market segments and geographies, personal computers market players, personal computers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Personal Computers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Dell, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Lenovo Group Limited, Acer Inc., Apple Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., The Samsung Group, Microsoft Corporation, Alienware, Micro-Star International Co. Ltd, NEC Corporation, Sony Corporation and Fujitsu Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

