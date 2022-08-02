Strategies For Global Airway Management Devices Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the airway management devices market size is expected to grow to $2.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.0%. According to the airway management devices industry analysis, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the demand for airway management devices market over the forecast period.

The market for airway management devices consists of sales of airway management devices and related services. Airway management devices are used to prevent and relieve airway obstruction to ensure the proper exchange of air between the patient’s lungs and atmosphere.

Global Airway Management Devices Market Trends

According to the airway management devices market overview, the launch of innovative airway management devices is shaping the market. For instance, Verathon, a medical device manufacturer specializing in airway management devices, announced the launch of GlideScope Core, the most flexible and comprehensive airway visualization system available for bronchoscopy, video laryngoscopy, and multimodal airway procedures. GlideScope Core was the first airway visualization system with live and simultaneous picture-in-picture imaging which offers healthcare professionals the power to see and do more. Similarly, in June 2020, Docsinnovent Ltd launched an advanced version of V-gel, which is a supraglottic airway device for cats and rabbits.

Global Airway Management Devices Market Segments

The global airway management devices market is segmented:

By Type: Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Others

By End-Use: Hospital, Homecare

By Application: Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Others

By Geography: The global airway management devices market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides airway management devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global airway management devices market, airway management devices market share, airway management devices market segments and geographies, airway management devices market players, airway management devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The airway management devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic, Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC), Teleflex, Ambu, Karl Storz, Flexicare, Intersurgical, Carefusion, Mercury Medical, and Well Lead Medical Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

