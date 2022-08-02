Global Vascular Grafts Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vascular grafts market share is then expected to grow to $4.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The rising prevalence of vascular diseases is driving the vascular grafts market growth.

The vascular graft global market consists of sales of vascular grafts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture vascular grafts that are used to repair the diseased or blocked blood vessel during the surgical procedure called vascular grafting or vascular bypass. Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels. This process will improve the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another. Vascular grafts are mainly used in the heart during coronary artery bypass and in the legs to treat vascular disease.

Global Vascular Grafts Market Trends

Companies are increasingly investing in technological advances for the development of innovative vascular grafts, including customization of vascular grafts, which is predicted to be shaping the market’s outlook. For instance, RelayPro, a thoracic stent graft system recently launched by Terumo Aortic, is a low-profile device designed for patients with smaller access vessels in the treatment of thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR). It offers a broad range of diameters, lengths, tapers, and proximal configurations to the physicians. Both bare stent and non-bare stent (NBS) versions are available for this device and they can be customized to meet the patient’s specific anatomical needs.

Global Vascular Grafts Market Segments

The global vascular grafts market is segmented:

By Product: Hemodialysis Access Graft, Endovascular Stent Graft, Peripheral Vascular Graft, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft

By Raw Material: Polyester Grafts, ePTFE, Polyurethane Grafts, Biosynthetic Grafts

By Application: Coronary Artery Disease, Aneurysm, Vascular Occlusion, Renal Failure

By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global vascular grafts market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vascular grafts market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vascular grafts market, vascular grafts market share, vascular grafts market segments and geographies, vascular grafts market players, vascular grafts market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vascular grafts market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: B. Braun, C. R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, Endologix, LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic Plc, Getinge, Terumo Medical Corporation, and Gore Medical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

