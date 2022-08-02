Global Spine Implants Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Spine Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Spine Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the spine implants market size is expected to grow to $15.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The rising incidences of spinal disorders coupled with the usage of minimally invasive surgical procedures are contributing to the spine implants industry growth.

The market for spine implants consists of sales of inserts used in spinal surgery. Spine implants are the devices used to correct the deformity in the spine, stabilize and strengthen the spine and facilitate fusion of bones in different disorders such as degenerative disc disease, kyphosis, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, and fracture. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing spine implants by the sales of these products.

Global Spine Implants Market Trends

Spine implants market trends include the innovation of implants in providing minimally invasive and motion-preserving stabilization. For example, RTI Surgical Holdings, a global surgical implant company, has launched the first and only posterior lumbar motion preservation solution, Coflex. Coflex is a differentiated, minimally-invasive, motion-preserving stabilization implant that is FDA PMA-approved for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS). It can be directly implanted following a surgical decompression, without fusing the bones. The device comes in different sizes to fit the patient’s anatomy, and this can be performed even in an outpatient setting.

Global Spine Implants Market Segments

The global spine implants market is segmented:

By Product: Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Spine Biologics

By Procedure: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

By Material: Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic

By End-Use: Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global spine implants market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, Alphatec Holdings, Orthofix International, and RTI Surgical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

