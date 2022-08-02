Life Science Analytics Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Life Science Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global life science analytics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% during 2022-2027. Life science analytics involve predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive analytics that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data, and advanced devices. It consists of a systematic computational analysis of biological data to gain insights into living organisms. Life science analytics helps in medical trials, clinical research, disease diagnosis, sales and marketing, drug discovery and development, pharmacovigilance, and supply chain management. The analytics also aids in the early detection of potential risks and enables the system to swiftly address the risks. Apart from this, it also helps develop effective treatment alternatives and early pathology detection.

COVID-19 Impact:

Life Science Analytics Market Trends:

The significant improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure and the growth in the life science industry are some of the key factors accelerating the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for analytical insights for clinical trials and the adoption of life science analytics solutions for data standardization to manage chronic diseases are also boosting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development (R&D) activities and various technological advancements, such as the development of mhealth and e-prescribing tools, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising need for improved data standardization and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Life Science Analytics Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the life science analytics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accenture Plc

• Cognizant

• Infosys Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• IQVIA Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• TAKE Solutions Limited

• Wipro Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global life science analytics market on the basis of type, component, deployment mode, application, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Reporting

• Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-demand

• On-premises

Breakup by Application:

• Research and Development

• Sales and Marketing Support

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Pharmacovigilance (PV)

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Medical Devices

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biotechnology

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

