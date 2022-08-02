Image Recognition Market 2022-2030: Rising Demand For Image Recognition In The Automotive Industry

Reports And Data

The Global Image Recognition Market size was USD 30.42 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 107.84 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid revenue growth of Image Recognition Market is due to various factors such as increasing use of high bandwidth data services and growing demand for image recognition solutions in security & surveillance.

Image recognition technology is used in various end uses such as self-driving vehicles, face identification on social networking websites, face recognition by law enforcement agencies and face remembrance technology at security checkpoints at airports. Companies from various sectors such as automotive, retail and e-commerce, security and healthcare are using digital image processing techniques for identification, advertisements and automation purposes. Image recognition technique has emerged as the most promising alternative for establishing identity of individuals as compared to other methods of authentication.

Top Companies Operating in the Global Image Recognition Market:

• IBM,

• Google,

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

• Microsoft,

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

• Trax Image Recognition

• Others

Market Segmentation:

By Technology Outlook

• Code Recognition

• Digital Image Processing

• Facial Recognition

• Object Recognition

• Pattern Recognition

• Optical Character Recognition

By Component Outlook

• Hardware

• Software

By Application Outlook

• Scanning & Imaging

• Security & Surveillance

• Image Search

• Augmented Reality

• Marketing & Advertising

By Vertical Industry

• BFSI

• Retail & CPG

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Government

• Transportation & Logistics

• Automotive

• Telecommunication

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Takeaways of the Competitive Overview Section:

• Overview of the company profiles of each market player

• Industrial chain analysis of each player

• Revenue share contribution

• Sales network and distribution channels and net profits and losses of each company

• Key business growth strategies undertaken by these players

