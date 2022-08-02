Royalton Barracks / 22B2003297 / Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation of a Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, & Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B2003297
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08-01-22 / 2008 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fire Lane, Bethel VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation of a Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, & Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
ACCUSED: Joel Gouin
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Shawn Morse
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08-01-22, at approximately 2008 hours, State Police responded to a report of a male shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane, Bethel. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined that there was no actual shooting occurring, but several vehicles were rammed. The suspect was identified as Joel Gouin. Gouin was subsequently placed into custody for the above offenses and later lodged on $5,000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:08-02-22 / 1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov