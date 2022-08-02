Royalton Barracks / 22B2003297 / Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation of a Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, & Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B2003297

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08-01-22 / 2008 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fire Lane, Bethel VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment, Gross Negligent Operation of a Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, & Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

ACCUSED: Joel Gouin

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Shawn Morse

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08-01-22, at approximately 2008 hours, State Police responded to a report of a male shooting a rifle and ramming vehicles on Fire Lane, Bethel. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined that there was no actual shooting occurring, but several vehicles were rammed. The suspect was identified as Joel Gouin. Gouin was subsequently placed into custody for the above offenses and later lodged on $5,000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:08-02-22 / 1230

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov