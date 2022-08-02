Adoption of robotics, drone delivery, technologies for real time tracking and multiple product choices and benefits will drive the online B2B grocery market in Saudi Arabia: Ken Research

KSA Online B2B Grocery Industry Report Covers Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market, Saudi Arabia Offline Grocery Market, Saudi Arabia FMCG Market, Saudi Arabia Grocery Market, Saudi Arabia Bakalas Market, Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market Revenue, Online Grocery Revenue in KSA, Saudi Arabia E-commerce Market, Region Wise Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market Revenue, B2C Grocery Market, B2B Grocery Market, KSA Online Grocery SWOT Analysis, Customer Analysis B2B grocery Market, KSA Online B2B Grocery Covid Impact, Covid Impact KSA Online Grocery, Major Players Online Grocery Market, Online B2B grocery Market Major Companies, Comparative Landscape KSA Online B2B Grocery, Max AB Online B2B Grocery Market, Fatura Online B2B Grocery Market, Sary Online B2B Grocery Market, DX Buy Online B2B Grocery Market.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The KSA online B2B grocery market has experienced tremendous growth over the past few months as a result of changing consumer lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and the tech-savvy generation that favors online shopping.

Players are partnering with tech giants in order to implement AI and data warehousing solutions like BigQuery in their operations.

Loyalty program, faster delivery, low rate of order mismatch / item missing, product availability and better prices are some of the key parameter for increasing customer repeat rate and stickiness.

Increased Awareness of Digital Platforms: The pandemic has given a significant push to online shopping, leading to witness a grand rise in the introduction and up-gradation of digital and technology across various sectors, especially e-commerce and the online shopping sector with safe home deliveries. This has led wide awareness among people to shop online while they stay at home owing to the large number of internet users, owning smart phones and their presence on social media. Due to e-tailing, there’s greater consumer trust to shop online also Increasing Smartphone access to rural Bakalas will fuel the grocery market.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTgxNjU0

Availability of multiple product choices and benefits: Availability of numerous choices in terms of brands, discount offers, reduced delivery time, personalization, and cash on delivery, digital payment infrastructure and easy returns will act as a major factors for development of the online B2B grocery market in KSA. Due to e-tailing, there’s greater consumer trust to shop online. Moreover, increasing smartphone access to rural Bakalas is expected will fuel the grocery market. Increasing availability of both branded and local products will drive retailers to shop at online B2B grocery portals.

Technological Advancements in the KSA Online B2B Grocery Market: Robotics and drone delivery are going to revolutionize the online B2B grocery market by implementing robotic and drone delivery, companies like Sary and Retailo can provide more cost-effective solutions and drive the online grocery market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning make it possible for the customer to have automated, personalized shopping experiences. AI is continuously collecting data and recommending the grocery products to the customers.

The report titled “ KSA Online B2B Grocery Market Outlook to 2026F– Driven by Increasing Number of Smartphone Users and Changing Shopping Habits of Bakalas in the Region Due to Convenience and Online Experience ” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Online B2B grocery market in Saudi Arabia. The report also covers FMCG market, B2C Grocery Market, B2C online grocery market, B2C offline grocery market and B2C grocery market size by regions and overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of orders, region wise trends, customer analysis on the basis of type of Bakalas and market potential, major growth drivers, tech disruptions and innovations in the Online B2B grocery market. The report finally concludes with competitive landscape including competition scenario, cross comparison, and company profiles of major players including list of services they offer, credit facilities and their plan to procure, business cycle and operating model in Online B2B grocery market in Saudi Arabia. Macroeconomic factors impacting the industry and analyst recommendations are also included in the report.

Key Segments Covered:-

Online B2B Grocery Market

By Product Category:

Oil and Dairy Products Beverages Staples Confectionery & Snacks Fresh Fruits & Vegetables Others



By Mode of Sales:

Cash on Delivery

Credit sales

Cashless Payment on delivery

Pre-delivery online payment

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTgxNjU0

By Point of Sales:

Medium grocery stores

Horeca

Small grocery stores

Specialty stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Traditional channels (e.g., large distributors)

By GMV and By Number of Orders:

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Mecca

Medina

Rest of KSA

By Number of Orders Per Region:

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Mecca

Medina

Rest of KSA

Bakala Retailer Customer Analysis:

Type of Bakalas:

Organized

Unorganized

Key Target Audience:-

B2B Grocery Platforms

3PL Logistics Companies

Grocery Delivery companies

Last Mile Logistics Companies

Quick Commerce Companies

Integrated Logistics Companies

E-Commerce Marketplace Platform

Retail Companies

Logistics/Supply Chain Industry Associations

Market research and Consulting firms

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTgxNjU0

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2021–2026F

Companies Covered:-

Major B2B Online Grocery Companies

Sary

Retailo

DX Buy

Max Ab

Fatura

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market Overview

Saudi Arabia FMCG Market Overview

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market

Saudi Arabia Offline B2C Grocery

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market Size

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market Landscape

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market Segmentation

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market End User Analysis

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Bakala Retailers Analysis

Competitive Landscape Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2021-2026F

Covid-19 Impact Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market

Analyst Recommendations

Case Studies

Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Market

Saudi Arabia Online B2B Grocery Market

Saudi Arabia Online B2C Grocery Market

Saudi Arabia Offline Grocery Market

Saudi Arabia FMCG Market

Saudi Arabia Grocery Market

Saudi Arabia Bakalas Market

Online Grocery Revenue in KSA

Saudi Arabia E-commerce Market

e-Grocery GMV KSA

B2C Grocery Market

B2B Grocery Market

Operating Models B2B Online Grocery

Business Model Online B2B Grocery Market

Customer Analysis B2B grocery Market

Consumer Analysis Grocery Market KSA

KSA Online B2B Grocery Covid Impact

KSA Online B2C Grocery Covid Impact

Covid Impact KSA Online Grocery

Major Players Online Grocery Market

Major Players Online Grocery Market

Online B2B grocery Market Major Companies

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

KSA Online B2B Grocery Market

Related Reports:-

Indonesia Online Grocery Market Outlook To 2026 – Driven By Changing Shopping Habits Of Consumers And Regional Expansion Of Local & International Players In The Archipalego

Gaps in offline grocery shopping such as inconvenience of commute, long payment queues and cost of impulse buying led to the introduction of e-grocery in Indonesia. Indonesia online grocery market is currently positioned at a growth stage, and increasing at a staggering double-digit growth rate during the period 2016 and 2021P. Covid-19 Pandemic acted as a catalyst to the Indonesia’s E-grocery market’s growth. The number of companies offering e-grocery services in Indonesia has increased over the years. Moreover, high penetration of internet, growing working population and rising number of single families has led to the growth of e-grocery services in the country. On the other hand, companies have also expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat and other product categories.

Vietnam Online Grocery Market Outlook To 2026 - Market Driven By Increasing Smartphone Penetration, Changing Shopping Habits Of Consumers And Regional Expansion Of The Online Grocery Players

Gaps in offline grocery shopping such as inconvenience of commute, long payment queues and cost of impulse buying led to the introduction of the e-grocery delivery in Vietnam. Population aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit CAGR between 2016 and 2021P. High internet penetration, rising working population and increasing number of single families has led to the growth of e-grocery services in Vietnam. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, fresh food, fish & meat and other product categories.

India Online Grocery Market Outlook to FY’2027F- Driven by changing consumer needs and preferences with availability of supplies and reliability of delivery of the products

India’s online grocery battle has been heating up fueled by the pandemic-related surge in the demand, offline retailers’ growing Omni channel presence, and the arrival of big players in market. The market has grown at an increasing growth rate over the period FY’2017-FY’2022, supported by the increase in continuous growth of population in the country along with growing internet penetration and rising use of e-platforms. Indian consumers have been evolving dynamically in their quest for convenience, health, and value with the pandemic that forced everyone to stay home further accelerated these trends along with the changing needs and preferences of consumers. Factors such as boom of digital literacy, ease of usage, wide availability of branded products, economic value with price comparison across brands, offers & deals, express delivery driving the Online Grocery Market in India. The convenience and increasingly personalized experiences offered by online grocery platforms have long been appealing to consumers which is surging the demand for e-Groceries.

UAE Online Grocery Delivery Market Outlook to 2025- Driven by Increasing Working Population, Introduction of Express Delivery and Regional Expansion

Gaps in offline grocery shopping such as the inconvenience of commute, long payment queues, and cost of impulse buying led to the introduction of e-grocery delivery in the UAE. Population aged between 25 and 44, is considered an influential customer base for online grocery shopping. The industry is currently positioned in a growth stage registering a double-digit growth rate close to 31% between 2016 and 2019. High internet penetration, rising working population, and an increasing number of single families have led to the growth of e-grocery services in the UAE. The number of companies offering grocery delivery services in the UAE has increased over the years. Companies have expanded their product portfolios from food & beverages to household supplies, baby food, fresh food, fish & meat, and other product categories.

Follow Us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249