Customer Journey Analytics Market - Leading Global Companies, and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

Customer Journey Analytics Market

Rise in focus toward improvising and increasing virtual touchpoints are opportunistic factors for the global market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in demand for consistent customer support throughout business interaction, accessibility of real time data, and expansion of retail industry augment the growth of the global customer journey analytics market.

Conversely, complexity in overall data synchronization and data privacy hinder the growth to certain extent. However, focus on virtual touch points are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

According to the report, the global customer journey analytics industry garnered $6.08 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $26.88 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019–2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global customer journey analytics market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. This is due to its integration capability with in-house analytics tools.

Simultaneously, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during 2019–2026. Rise in cloud migration among various industries across the globe has boosted the growth of the segment.

Based on geography, North America accounted for more than one-third of the global customer journey analytics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate during the study period. Data-driven customer experience has garnered high demand in this region. This has led to hyper-competitive economy strategies among which analytics has gained high momentum.

Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 22.0% by 2026. Emergence of new technologies and trends, especially those associated with the advent of industrial revolution and digitization are rapidly evolving in this province and shaping a robust digital ecosystem that supports digital businesses.

Based on application, the campaign management segment held the major share in 2018, generating nearly one-fourth of the global customer journey analytics market, owing to rise in e-commerce businesses.

At the same time, the product management segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.3% throughout the forecast period. Increase in investment in the innovative product or service has driven the growth of the customer journey analytics solutions at a significant rate.

The key players in the global customer journey analytics market include Quadient, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Acxiom LLC, Adobe Systems, Inc., BryterCX, IBM Corporation, Nice Ltd, Pointillist,aand Verint Systems.

