Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market | Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2026

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market

The growth of the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market is attributed to rise in prevalence of actinic keratosis across the globe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market is attributed to rise in prevalence of actinic keratosis across the globe. Furthermore, rise in adoption of topical therapeutics as a first line treatment and increase in number of pipeline drugs for the actinic keratosis treatment are the other factors that contribute to the growth of the market.

Actinic keratosis (AK) is the most common precancer that occurs in skin damaged by long-term exposure to the sun's UV rays and/or indoor tanning. Rough, scaly patches of skin appear on your face, lips, ears, back of hands, scalp, or neck. Surgical procedures, topical treatments, photodynamic therapy, and combination therapy are used to treat actinic keratosis.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• 3M Company

• Almirall, S.A.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Biofrontera, Inc.

• Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc.

• LEO Pharma A/S

• Mylan N.V

• Novartis AG

• Stanford Chemicals

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Major factors driving the growth of the global actinic keratosis treatment market include increase in the prevalence of actinic keratosis, increase in geriatric population, increase in demand for actinic keratosis drugs, preferential use of topical actinic keratosis therapeutics, and increasing healthcare awareness about actinic keratosis treatment.

Increase in clinical R&D of new drugs for the treatment of actinic keratosis globe will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Potential drugs in the pipeline SOR-007, SRT-100, Tirbanibulin, Tuvatexib and others will further influence the market growth. However, the availability of alternative treatments is expected to hamper the market growth.

The actinic keratosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, type, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into fluorouracil, imiquimod, diclofenac, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into prescription and OTC. According to distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Depending on drug type, the fluorouracil segment held more than one third share in the global market in 2018.

• By type, the prescription segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment held approximately half share in the global market in 2018.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

