Salsa Kings’ Beginners Salsa Video Course Now Available Free to New Signups

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it is now offering a beginner's Salsa video course for free to new students.

"We are very excited about our Beginners Salsa Video Course," said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “All you have to do is sign up for the course on our website by entering your name and email address.”

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

As for the free Beginners Salsa Video Course, Fernandez explained that all Salsa Kings members enjoy access to 15 videos and quizzes designed to answer all of your questions. Those questions include:

1: Can Anyone Dance Salsa?

2: Where Does Salsa Come From?

3: How Do You Manage Your Sweat When Dancing Salsa?

4: How Do You Find the Beat in Salsa?

5: How Do You Stay on The Music When Dancing Salsa?

6: What Do the Numbers in Salsa Mean?

7: What If You Mess Up When Dancing Salsa?

8: What Do You Do with Your Hands When Dancing Salsa?

9: How Do Timing and Foot Placement Differ in Salsa?

10: Where Do Your Feet Go When Dancing Salsa?

11: How Do You Transfer Your Weight When Dancing Salsa?

12: What Are the Steps When Dancing Salsa?

13: What Is Important to Remember When Dancing Salsa?

14: How Do You Hold the Lady When Dancing Salsa?

15: How Do You Turn the Lady When Dancing Salsa?

“You’ll become part of a community, where we share our favorite videos and experiences to learn from one another,” Fernandez said before adding, “Our store is filled with more tools to get you on the dance floor as soon as possible.”

In addition to the free Beginners Salsa Video Course, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and https://salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

