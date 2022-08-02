India Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Outlook and Future Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Renewable Energy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India renewable energy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027. Renewable energy is generated from several natural sources, such as solar, tidal, geothermal, and wind energy. These natural sources do not produce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, undergo replenishment continuously, assist in economic development, and minimize dependence on imported fuels. It also helps in reducing pollution and diversifying the energy supply. Apart from this, renewable energy sources aid in lowering energy bills, due to which they are widely used for generating electric power and in heating, cooking, and transportation applications.

India Renewable Energy Market Trends:

The surging awareness regarding the adverse effects of GHG emissions and the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to surging pollution levels are key factors boosting the market growth in India. In line with this, growing deforestation owing to significant population expansion and rapid urbanization has significantly surged the demand for renewable energy across the country. Additionally, the Government of India (GoI) is arduously working to promote the use of renewable energy through awareness campaigns and offering subsidies, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. They are also working toward increasing the installment of rooftop solar (RTS) capacity in the residential sector to increase renewable power generation, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India renewable energy market on the basis of type, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Hydroelectric Power

• Solar Energy

• Wind Power

• Bioenergy

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India renewable energy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

