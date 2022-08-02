Vascular Imaging Market Research Report: Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand

Vascular imaging market provides an in-depth analysis with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular imaging market is used to diagnose various cardiovascular diseases by imaging vascular tissues. It mainly uses ultrasound to evaluate the blood flow, blood pressure, circulation, and level of oxygen in the blood in the veins and arteries. Some of the other techniques used for vascular imaging are computerized tomography angiography, fluoroscopy (moving X-ray images using contrast dye), magnetic resonance angiography, and X-ray angiography.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens AG

• Toshiba Corporation

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Shimadzu Medical Systems

• Samsung Medison

• Abbott Laboratories

• Hologic Inc.

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Esaote SPA

• Terumo Corporation

• Carestream Health Inc.

Growth in geriatric population, technological advancements in vascular imaging devices, increase in cardiovascular disease prevalence, and rise in demand for minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment. In contrast, high cost of vascular imaging instruments and availability of conventional treatment alternatives restraint the market growth. Emerging economies and increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers are some of the opportunities for the market growth.

This report segments the global vascular imaging market based on technique, procedure, end user, and region. Based on technique, it is classified into magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, computed tomography, nuclear imaging, and X-ray. Based on procedure, it is divided into coronary angiography, peripheral angiography, neurovascular angiography, vascular ultrasound procedures, micro angiography, and other procedures. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end users. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global vascular imaging market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It presents a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market by technique assists in understanding the various forms of vascular imaging available.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

