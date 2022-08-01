ICYMI: Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Help Prepare Students and Educators for Great Start to School Year

GEORGIA, August 1 - Atlanta, GA – In case you missed it, Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have been hard at work with education partners this summer. Through wise investments and policies that empower families while supporting teachers, students and faculty will return to the classroom stronger and safer than ever for the first full school year not impacted by distanced or remote learning. When it comes to protecting Georgia children and their bright futures, the Kemp Administration is moving full steam ahead.

On Friday, July 22nd, Governor Kemp commended Georgia students for showing significant progress on the state's latest Milestones tests, while acknowledging there is work yet to be done to fully close the pandemic-driven learning loss gap.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Governor Kemp outlined his administration's successes regarding education policy and other initiatives through an opinion editorial: Gov. Brian Kemp: Education has been and remains top priority.

On Thursday, July 28th, Governor Kemp provided an update on the success of his administration's Teacher Pipeline Initiatives. These initiatives highlight Governor Kemp's efforts throughout his first term to strengthen the recruitment, preparation, mentoring, and retention of Georgia educators.

Also on July 28th, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, alongside CEO and President of the Georgia Lottery Corporation Gretchen Corbin and others, announced that the most recent Mega Millions jackpot has generated over $16 million for education in Georgia, totaling $25 billion raised for education through the lottery system since 1993.

On Friday, July 29th, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County to share well wishes for a great school year and announce that all eligible, full-time instructors will receive a $125 Back-to-School Supply Supplement at the start of the new school year.

Georgia public school teachers will get a little help from the state this fall to pay for classroom supplies.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $125 grants on Friday. They will work in the same way as the same-sized grants he gave teachers last spring, using his office’s portion of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers.

The "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" is being channeled through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program and will ensure teachers receive an additional $125 for school supplies needed for their classrooms.

As millions of students and educators prepare to head back to the classroom next month, Marty and I want to assure Georgia’s families that my administration has been hard at work throughout the summer to ensure they return to safe learning environments that provide a quality education where parents play an active role. Through wise investments and policies that empower families while supporting teachers, students and faculty will return to the classroom stronger and safer than ever for the first full school year not impacted by distanced or remote learning.

The latest results on Georgia’s Milestones tests show the impact of pandemic schooling, with performances rising after classrooms stabilized in the last school year.

“I am encouraged by this year-over-year improvement,” Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted. “But there is no doubt we have more work to do regarding pandemic-driven learning loss in our classrooms.”

This year's participation level returned to near pre-pandemic levels. Over 95% of Georgia students participated this year compared to just 59% to 79% across the state in the 2021 school year.

“I'm pleased to report that Georgia students did show strong improvement on the 22 Georgia Milestones assessments,” Timberlake said. "The results increased or held steady in 17 of our 21 assessments. You will see that the results have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, but they do show that academic recovery is underway in Georgia's public schools.”

The game's fourth biggest jackpot prize has equated to big bucks for Georgia's youngest scholars and college students.

Gretchen Corbin, president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corporation, said players have a one in 303 million chance to win the jackpot. Players have a one in 24 chance to win a prize as part of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. The $830 million jackpot alone has generated $16.4 million for education in Georgia, Corbin said, and since 1992, the Georgia Lottery has raised almost $25 billion for programs like Pre-K and the HOPE Scholarship.

"Over two million students have benefitted from the HOPE program in Georgia, and over 1.7 million 4-year-old's have attended Pre-K," Corbin said. "We're thankful for our players because we know every time they play, a student wins."

Gov. Brian Kemp gathered with lottery officials at the Georgia Capitol to mark $25 billion in lottery revenue that’s gone to support educational programs since the lottery’s inception in 1993.

“Today certainly marks a special milestone for the Georgia Lottery Corp., our state as a whole and the numerous students who have benefited from those lottery-funded programs, some of them twice,” he said.

