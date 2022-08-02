Termination of the state of immediate prevention

MACAU, August 2 - According to the Dispatch of the Chief Executive on 1 August 2022, in accordance with Item 1 of Article 9 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Legal Regime), the state of immediate prevention as declared in Dispatch of the Chief Executive No. 101/2022 is terminated as of 12:00 on 2 August 2022.
