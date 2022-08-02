PRIB: Senate joins grieving nation in honoring the legacy of late ex-President Fidel Ramos

PHILIPPINES, August 2 - Press Release

August 1, 2022 Senate joins grieving nation in honoring the legacy of late ex-President Fidel Ramos The Senate of the Philippines, during its plenary session Monday, August 1, 2022, unanimously passed a resolution expressing deep sympathies and sincere condolences to the family of former President Fidel V. Ramos, who passed away on July 31, 2022. All members present unanimously adopted Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 72 authored by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, also taking into consideration SRNs 73, 74, 75, 76 and 90. Zubiri, in his sponsorship speech, lauded Ramos' numerous contributions to nation building and economic reform, calling the former president as "Trabahador ng Bayan", which helped transform the "Sick Man of Asia" into "Asia's Next Tiger Economy". "As president, [Ramos] brought his military mind to the table and set the benchmark for hard work and discipline, the standard for boldness, and the template for fast action and quick results," the Senate President said. "[Ramos] believed strongly that we have what it takes to better ourselves and give our children the brighter future they deserve. He imagined a better country for us all, and willed himself, and worked himself to the bone, to realize it. The result was that he left the nation better than he found it," Zubiri added. Offering also their respective condolences and commendations, Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senators Bong Revilla, Sherwin Gatchalian, Pia Cayetano, Bong Go and Jinggoy Estrada took the floor recalling Ramos' excellent brand of leadership and genuine public service. "Sa mahabang listahan ng mga kontribusyon ni FVR sa bayan, isa po sa tingin ko na pinakatampok ay ang paglagda niya sa Republic Act No. 7796 o ang TESDA Law noong 1994. Binigyan daan po nito ang makasaysayan at masayang pagbabago sa buhay ng milyon-milyon nating mga kababayan," Villanueva, the TESDAman Senator said. "FVR reinvented politics in the way he conducted extensive consultations with various sectors of the country, advocating for a cohesive culture knowing how divisive Philippine politics can be. He envisioned the Philippines to be a society characterized by equity, tolerance, harmonious pluralism, justice, and full respect for human rights," Legarda added. Neophyte Senators Raffy Tulfo and Robinhood Padilla also joined their colleagues in expressing their admiration for Ramos, calling him a "respected military man and statesman", who devoted his life "serving Filipinos both here and abroad". "Part of this strong revival plan was his pioneering of the protection of the rights of Overseas Filipino Workers through the enactment of Republic Act 8042 or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995. It became my number one tool in assisting thousands of our countrymen to avail of these protections from illegal recruitment and abuses from employers abroad," Tulfo said. Widely known for his stellar military achievements and in his exemplary career in defense and public service, Ramos is also often credited for his economic prowess and management which were vital in keeping the Philippine economy afloat during the economic crisis in the late 90s. In 1996, Ramos also led government efforts in successfully brokering a peace treaty with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) which ended a 25-year conflict that claimed more than 120,000 Filipino lives. After the flag ceremony Monday morning, the Senate lowered its Philippine Flag at half-mast to join the country in mourning the passing of Ramos, who served the country as its 12th President from 1992 to 1998. He was 94 years old.