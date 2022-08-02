Hoyer Statement on President Biden’s Successful Counterterrorism Strike Against Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening after President Biden’s announced a successful U.S. counterterrorism air strike that killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri:

“I commend President Biden and all the U.S. national-security personnel involved in carrying out this operation successfully against the leader of al-Qaeda and a key architect of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Ayman al-Zawahiri. I am grateful for President Biden’s decisive leadership to remove a dangerous threat to our country. This is a critical reminder that the United States retains the ability to conduct operations against terrorist targets in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world. We will never forget how al-Qaeda attacked us on September 11, 2001. Though degraded and dispersed, including by President Obama’s successful mission in 2011 that killed Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda remains a threat to the peace and security of the United States and of our allies. We must continue to be vigilant and ensure that al-Qaeda cannot regroup and threaten our security.”