Leading UK Digital Health Company Acquires Revolutionary Medically Approved Diabetes App
Infohealth Ltd, today announces acquisition of Quin Technology’s patent pending, digital therapeutic application, for the self-management of type 1 diabetes
We’re moving towards a patient-led healthcare system, giving them far more control and choices over their health. With wearable tech devices, we have more ways to better manage illness & wellbeing.”GREATER LONDON, COULSDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 1.8 million people in the United States, and 400,000 people in the UK, live with type 1 diabetes. T1D is an autoimmune condition, when the pancreas can no longer produce insulin to naturally control blood sugar. Patients must take insulin to manage their blood sugar levels, and avoid serious complications.
— Rajive Patel
Having enough insulin is critical, as the hormone is responsible for helping regulate blood sugar, and keep it within a healthy range; not too high, (hyperglycemia) or too low, (hypoglycemia).
Quin Technology’s T1D App, works with ‘Continuous Glucose Monitoring’, (CGM) wearable devices. The data is extracted from these devices and added along with other input parameters, such as dietary intake, exercise and insulin dosing. The App's machine learning and AI engine, produce charts that show the impact of lifestyle choices, and insulin dosing on blood glucose. More importantly, it extrapolates the impact of future decisions on blood sugar levels, based on individualised data. The goal is always to help the user make confident choices when it comes to insulin dosing.
Rajive Patel, Director of Infohealth said, “A paradigm shift is taking place in the healthcare industry. With global health systems burdened by workforce issues, underfunding and inherent inefficiencies, there is an urgent need for health technology companies to lead the charge in distributing affordable and accessible health care solutions to the population.”
He added, “Our approach is to reposition digital pharmacy away from being primarily a commoditised supplier of prescription medications, and move to becoming a provider of hyper-personalised care, with a focus on predicting which patients will benefit from proactive interventions, and improve the point of care.”
In practice, this means introducing innovative ways of engaging patients, so they take ownership of their personal health journeys. Infohealth’s, forthcoming ‘Now Patient’ initiative, will use data points, to identify and customise how patients with chronic conditions are targeted with relevant health education resources. AI driven health screening, predictive healthcare analytics, targeted gene testing (pharmacogenomics) for personalised medicine dosing, and synchronous tele-health, will deliver NHS commissioned services such as stop smoking and weight management.
Rajive Patel said “We’re moving ever closer towards a patient-led healthcare system, giving patients more control and choice over their health. With wearable tech, trackers and measuring devices on phones, as well as advancements in AI and ML (machine learning), we have more ways than ever to manage chronic illness, health, and wellbeing.”
About Infohealth Ltd
Infohealth Ltd, is a leading pharmacy-led UK developer of hyper-personalised digital health solutions employing a team of 40 people. It will use this new acquisition to further develop its predictive analytics model, to address the most urgent clinical and financial challenges in healthcare.
Infohealth Ltd.’s portfolio of technology brands is positioned in key global healthcare markets covering the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.
Rajive Patel
Infohealth Limited
+44 7947 213425
corporate@infohealth.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn