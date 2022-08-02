Leading UK Digital Health Company Acquires Revolutionary Medically Approved Diabetes App

Infohealth/Quin Logo Wearable Health Devices Your health in your hands

Infohealth Ltd, today announces acquisition of Quin Technology’s patent pending, digital therapeutic application, for the self-management of type 1 diabetes

We’re moving towards a patient-led healthcare system, giving them far more control and choices over their health. With wearable tech devices, we have more ways to better manage illness & wellbeing.” — Rajive Patel