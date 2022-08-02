RGV Agents Apprehend 195 Migrants and 283 Pounds of Marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted two human smuggling events, seized 283 pounds of marijuana from two narcotics smuggling events, and encountered another large group over the weekend.

Yesterday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents seized 236 pounds of marijuana when camera operators observed a heavily laden ATV traveling north from the Rio Grande near La Casita. Responding agents encountered the ATV as it travelled drive back south toward the river and several bundles dropped off the vehicle. Agents recovered the bundles, with an estimated street value of more than 188,000 USD, and camera operators observed the subjects swim back to Mexico.

On July 29, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station (FTB) agents apprehended more than 47 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than 37,000 USD when camera operators notified agents of two subjects carrying bundles near Brownsville. FTB agents responded to the area and encountered three subjects loading bundles into a GMC Yukon. The subjects abandoned the bundles and fled. Agents conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate any subjects.

On July 30, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents responded to a request for assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office concerning a suspected stash house located in Weslaco. Agents and local law enforcement apprehended nine Salvadoran citizens, all illegally present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

Later that evening, RGC camera operators observed a Chevrolet SUV load up migrants in a well-known smuggling area near Bazan. Responding agents encountered the suspect vehicle causing multiple subjects to immediately bail out. Agents apprehended five migrants all determined to be illegally present in the U.S. One of the subjects was evaluated by emergency medical services and transported to the hospital for further treatment.

In addition, RGC agents encountered a large group totaling 181 noncitizens in Starr County. The group consisted of 56 single adults, 62 family members, and 63 unaccompanied children. The migrants are from Central and South America, and Cuba.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

