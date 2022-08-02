San Diego Sector Agents Assist Local Law Enforcement

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Sector Border Patrol Agents assisted local law enforcement twice in a 24-hour span. Apprehending a burglary suspect and a hit-and-run driver.

The first incident occurred July 28, at approximately 6:45 p.m., when a local resident flagged down an agent on patrol in the 2100 block of Monument Road near the Tijuana River Valley. The resident informed the agent that he witnessed a woman break into a nearby home.

The resident provided the agent with a clothing description and informed him that the suspect was last seen heading south.

The agent began searching the area and soon observed a subject who matched the resident’s description. The agent contacted the subject, and detained her until she could be turned over to the San Diego Police Department

The subject was arrested and booked by the police on charges of residential burglary.

The second incident occurred on July 29, at approximately 7:45 a.m., when agents assigned to the Interstate 8 Border Patrol Checkpoint received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP informed agents that two cyclists had been struck by a U-Haul truck near the Old Highway 80 Border Patrol Checkpoint and requested any available USBP emergency medical technicians (EMT) to respond to the scene. CHP also informed agents that the male driver abandoned the U-Haul approximately a quarter mile east from the Old Highway 80.

“Often U.S. Border Patrol Agents are the first law enforcement to respond in more rural areas,” said Aaron M. Heitke, Chief Patrol Agent of San Diego Sector. “We will continue to provide support and assistance to our law enforcement partners when called upon.”

Two Border Patrol EMTs responded to the scene along with paramedics and CALFIRE units.

It was determined that the driver of the U-Haul fled the scene on foot and headed into the dried creek bed on the southside of Old Highway 80.

One of the Border Patrol EMTs that responded to the scene was also a trained Border Patrol K-9 handler. Seeing that other medics were tending to the cyclists; the agent and his K-9 partner began tracking the driver of the U-Haul. After searching the southside of the highway, the K-9 unit was able to locate the driver and turned him over to CHP.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

