Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest sex offender and gang members

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three gang members and one convicted sex offender over a 24-hour period.

The first arrest occurred on July 30, when agents from the Hebbronville Station apprehended an undocumented individual. The person was identified as Hermelindo Vicente-Careto, a 34-year-old Guatemalan national. Record checks revealed that Hermelindo Vicente-Careto had a prior felony conviction for Child Molestation and a warrant for probation violation out of Doraville, Georgia.

Later that evening, agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended two undocumented individuals, both Mexican nationals, in Laredo. Records check revealed that both Ramon Gomez-Perales and Juan Martin Lopez-Jimenez had multiple arrests and felony convictions. They are also self-admitted members of the Paisa gang.

On July 31, agents apprehended a group of four undocumented individuals south of Laredo, Texas. Record checks identified that one of the individuals, Amilcar Gomez-Lucas, a 24-year-old Guatemalan nation, as being a member of the 18th Street gang.

All will be processed accordingly.

