Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,509 in the last 365 days.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest sex offender and gang members

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three gang members and one convicted sex offender over a 24-hour period.

The first arrest occurred on July 30, when agents from the Hebbronville Station apprehended an undocumented individual. The person was identified as Hermelindo Vicente-Careto, a 34-year-old Guatemalan national.  Record checks revealed that Hermelindo Vicente-Careto had a prior felony conviction for Child Molestation and a warrant for probation violation out of Doraville, Georgia.

Later that evening, agents from the Laredo South Station apprehended two undocumented individuals, both Mexican nationals, in Laredo. Records check revealed that both Ramon Gomez-Perales and Juan Martin Lopez-Jimenez had multiple arrests and felony convictions. They are also self-admitted members of the Paisa gang.

On July 31, agents apprehended a group of four undocumented individuals south of Laredo, Texas. Record checks identified that one of the individuals, Amilcar Gomez-Lucas, a 24-year-old Guatemalan nation, as being a member of the 18th Street gang.

All will be processed accordingly.

To report suspicious activity such as human and/or drug smuggling, contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest sex offender and gang members

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.