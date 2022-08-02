GRUPO SONES - SON DE OAXACA signs Worldwide Exclusive Distribution Agreement with HERMITAGE SPIRIT
If there is Mezcal - There's LoveALTO BOQUETE, CHIRIQUI, PANAMA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 28, 2022, GRUPO SONES signed a worldwide exclusive distribution agreement with HERMITAGE SPIRIT for their Mezcal brand SON DE OAXACA.
GRUPO SONES S.A., C.V., the producer of the Luxury Artisan Mezcal brand SON DE OAXACA and HERMITAGE SPIRIT Corp., S.A. announced a multi−year strategic production and distribution agreement to worldwide jointly develop the 100% Agave Premium Mezcal brand SON DE OAXACA. HERMITAGE SPIRIT and GRUPO SONES, with one of the world's best new premium Mezcal brands, will work together to exclusively market and promote the brand.
GRUPO SONES emerged in 2014 with the purpose of meeting the needs of the Agave - Mezcal industry; becoming a specialist in the production of Artisan Mezcal. Starting at the plantation fields of its own agaves and going through the entire process of elaboration, packaging, certification and exporting, GRUPO SONES is well equipped to master any production challenges. HERMITAGE SPIRIT, with their management network of Asian and European partners, is a strong and trusted brand building distribution agency for authentic wine and spirits.
HERMITAGE SPIRIT is headquartered in Panama with offices in Hong Kong, Germany and USA. With their strategic partners in Asia and Europe and connections with the world's most exclusive wine traders, spirit distillers and liquor experts, HERMITAGE SPIRIT builds multi−channel distribution networks that serve consumers across the world.
The format and the scale of this agreement are unique in the global spirits industry and it also begins a new chapter of commercial cooperation between Mexico, Europe, Asia, USA and other countries within the Mezcal trade.
“Mezcal comes from the heart and is drunk with the soul"
Other