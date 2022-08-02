Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,573 in the last 365 days.

GRUPO SONES - SON DE OAXACA signs Worldwide Exclusive Distribution Agreement with HERMITAGE SPIRIT

mezcal, oaxaca, son oaxaca, hermitage spirit

Artisan Mezcal

hermitage-spirit-logo

HermitageSpirit-Logo

Artisan Mezcal

Grupo Sones Logo

If there is Mezcal - There's Love

ALTO BOQUETE, CHIRIQUI, PANAMA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 28, 2022, GRUPO SONES signed a worldwide exclusive distribution agreement with HERMITAGE SPIRIT for their Mezcal brand SON DE OAXACA.

GRUPO SONES S.A., C.V., the producer of the Luxury Artisan Mezcal brand SON DE OAXACA and HERMITAGE SPIRIT Corp., S.A. announced a multi−year strategic production and distribution agreement to worldwide jointly develop the 100% Agave Premium Mezcal brand SON DE OAXACA. HERMITAGE SPIRIT and GRUPO SONES, with one of the world's best new premium Mezcal brands, will work together to exclusively market and promote the brand.

GRUPO SONES emerged in 2014 with the purpose of meeting the needs of the Agave - Mezcal industry; becoming a specialist in the production of Artisan Mezcal. Starting at the plantation fields of its own agaves and going through the entire process of elaboration, packaging, certification and exporting, GRUPO SONES is well equipped to master any production challenges. HERMITAGE SPIRIT, with their management network of Asian and European partners, is a strong and trusted brand building distribution agency for authentic wine and spirits.

HERMITAGE SPIRIT is headquartered in Panama with offices in Hong Kong, Germany and USA. With their strategic partners in Asia and Europe and connections with the world's most exclusive wine traders, spirit distillers and liquor experts, HERMITAGE SPIRIT builds multi−channel distribution networks that serve consumers across the world.

The format and the scale of this agreement are unique in the global spirits industry and it also begins a new chapter of commercial cooperation between Mexico, Europe, Asia, USA and other countries within the Mezcal trade.

“Mezcal comes from the heart and is drunk with the soul"

Claudia Schumann
HERMITAGE SPIRIT
6657-5555
info@hermitagespirit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

GRUPO SONES - SON DE OAXACA signs Worldwide Exclusive Distribution Agreement with HERMITAGE SPIRIT

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.