The Foxworth Theory Returns with guest, Groundbreaking Entrepreneur Lisa Ascolese, “The Inventress” (8/2 & 8/4, 9 pm ET)
Ms. Ascolese has been seen on Shark Tank, QVC and Home Shopping Network before launching her own platform, Inventing A to ZNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth returns with a new season of The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society,
This week (Tuesday, 8/2 & Thursday, 8/4, 9 pm ET), Ms. Foxworth’s guest is Lisa Ascolese, founder and CEO of Inventing A To Z, a woman-owned and operated business whose focus is on product development, from concept to fruition. Lisa is called “The Inventress” in the business community, thanks to the dozens of creations she developed over the years. Ms. Ascolese’s inventions from the Bun Tie accessory to the Wrap & Store device resulted in sales success on the Home Shopping Network, Shark Tank and QVC, before launching her own channel and platform where she sells many items from her catalog.
STARTING AUGUST 9TH - ON THE ROAD WITH THE FOXWORTH THEORY!
August 9th, 11th, and 16th – Tony Award winning singer/actress Melba Moore
August 18th & 23rd – Fashion designer Milagros Batista
August 25th & 30th – Emmy Award-winning television producer Tracey Washington Bagley
September 1st – Black Music Month special, hosted by music industry attorney Kendall Minter (repeat)
