Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,573 in the last 365 days.

The Foxworth Theory Returns with guest, Groundbreaking Entrepreneur Lisa Ascolese, “The Inventress” (8/2 & 8/4, 9 pm ET)

Host of the Foxworth Theory, Eugenia Foxworth

Lisa Ascolese, founder of Inventing A to Z, a/k/a The Inventress

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen Tues. & Thurs. at 9 pm ET on its YouTube Channel

Ms. Ascolese has been seen on Shark Tank, QVC and Home Shopping Network before launching her own platform, Inventing A to Z

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth returns with a new season of The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society,

This week (Tuesday, 8/2 & Thursday, 8/4, 9 pm ET), Ms. Foxworth’s guest is Lisa Ascolese, founder and CEO of Inventing A To Z, a woman-owned and operated business whose focus is on product development, from concept to fruition. Lisa is called “The Inventress” in the business community, thanks to the dozens of creations she developed over the years. Ms. Ascolese’s inventions from the Bun Tie accessory to the Wrap & Store device resulted in sales success on the Home Shopping Network, Shark Tank and QVC, before launching her own channel and platform where she sells many items from her catalog.

STARTING AUGUST 9TH - ON THE ROAD WITH THE FOXWORTH THEORY!
August 9th, 11th, and 16th – Tony Award winning singer/actress Melba Moore
August 18th & 23rd – Fashion designer Milagros Batista
August 25th & 30th – Emmy Award-winning television producer Tracey Washington Bagley
September 1st – Black Music Month special, hosted by music industry attorney Kendall Minter (repeat)


Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
pr@thefoxworththeory.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Foxworth Theory Returns with guest, Groundbreaking Entrepreneur Lisa Ascolese, “The Inventress” (8/2 & 8/4, 9 pm ET)

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.