2022 recipients of the Order of New Brunswick announced

CANADA, August 1 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The names of the 10 new recipients of the Order of New Brunswick were announced today as part of New Brunswick Day celebrations in Fredericton.

“It is with the greatest respect and admiration that I congratulate the newly appointed recipients of the Order of New Brunswick, on this day of celebration with family and friends," said Premier Blaine Higgs. "By awarding the province's highest civilian honour to individuals who use their skills and talents to serve others, we are recognizing exemplary New Brunswickers who, through their dedication and generosity, have made a real difference in the lives of people in their community and their province.”

The 2022 inductees are:

Jean-Claude Basque, from Moncton, for his outstanding commitment and work related to defending workers' rights and social justice for all New Brunswick residents.

Cecile Cassista, from Riverview, for her outstanding commitment to advocacy on behalf of the province's seniors, so they can live with greater respect and dignity, and for her strong leadership in serving the residents of her community.

Randy Dickinson, from Fredericton, for his dedication to creating a province where all residents can be truly equal, and for working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for people with different types of disabilities and to increase awareness of issues affecting them.

Penny Ericson, from Fredericton, for her outstanding achievements and leadership in improving the health, social and cultural well-being of her community and province.

Aurèle Ferlatte (posthumous), from Dalhousie, for his important contributions to the veterans of the Merchant Navy, for his commitment to improving the lives of the workers he represented, and for his commitment to social justice.

Lucinda Flemer, from Saint Andrews, for her profound impact on the residents of her community and on the lives of many other New Brunswickers through her vision, her endless creativity, and her generosity.

Sandra L. Irving, from Saint John, for her outstanding leadership, advocacy for educational and health-care institutions, and for her commitment to the betterment of her community and her province.

Larry Nelson, from Moncton, for his service and dedication to his community and for his tremendous economic, social and cultural contributions to New Brunswick.

Valois Robichaud, from Caraquet, for his many accomplishments as an educator and humanist committed to serving others, and for his support of people who are ill and at the end of life.

Robert (Bobby) Sylliboy, from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, for his incredible work and dedication as a coach and champion for youth in his community of Esgenoôpetitj, and for his exceptional mentorship and excellence in volunteerism.

The Order of New Brunswick was established in 2000 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated a high level of excellence and achievement in their field. Since 2002, more than 190 accomplished individuals have been invested with the order for their dedication and service to the province, its people and communities.

This year’s recipients will be invested with the Order of New Brunswick during a ceremony at Government House in Fredericton on Nov. 2.

More information on the 2022 recipients is available online.

01-08-22