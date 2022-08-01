Submit Release
ICYMI: Carper in the Sunday News Journal: What I Learned as Delaware’s Governor Can Change How We Care for Kids

DELAWARE, August 1 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del), Co-Chair of the Senate Finance Committee's working group on youth mental health and co-author of the youth mental health provisions signed into law in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, wrote an op-ed published in the  Delaware News Journal discussing his decades long fight to expand health care access for children. Carper also argued how the lessons he learned expanding care for students in Delaware during his time as governor are now helping to bring mental health care services to children nationwide.  

On Monday, Carper participated in a roundtable on youth mental health with First State families alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at Nemours Hospital Mansion in Wilmington.

“From day one in office as governor, I set out to strengthen families and put kids first,”writes Carper. “While my days as governor have long since passed, I’ve taken that same idea — to meet kids where they are — with me to Washington. Because that belief, professed and championed by Delawareans, can be brought to the rest of the country to make a real difference for the next generation. And today, America’s kids need it.”

