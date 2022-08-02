ECCKER SPORTS PARTNERS WITH RECRUIT ROUTE TO PROVIDE HIGH SCHOOL COACHES AND PLAYERS GUIDANCE WITH NIL AND RECRUITING

Eccker Sports is an information platform serving high school student-athletes, coaches, parents, and administrators Recruit Route helps high school coaches and student-athletes become educated and empowered to manage the process of college sports recruiting and NIL

Together, we can transform college sports recruiting and NIL to help high school coaches feel empowered and ultimately help lead them to success in supporting student-athletes and parents” — Bryan Bedford, CEO Recruit Route

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eccker Sports, an information company for high school athletics, is partnering with Recruit Route, a Bedford Agency brand and expert in college recruiting, to jointly educate, guide, and equip high school coaches, student-athletes, and parents who are navigating the complicated world of college sports recruitment and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

NIL has been called the most disruptive concept in the sports market in 40 years and has quickly thrown high school coaches, administrators, student-athletes and their families into highly challenging territory. According to experts, lack of education and resources on the high school level is a significant issue that could lead to exploitation and mistakes, especially in recruiting. Eccker Sports and Recruit Route are working together to mitigate those issues.

Through its platform and relationships in college athletics, Recruit Route helps high school coaches, student-athletes, transfers and parents become educated and empowered to manage the process of college sports recruiting and NIL. Their four ready-to-use solutions: Recruit Route, Recruit Route Elite, Transfer Route, and Teams Route include access to over 80,000 college coaches’ emails, one-on-one training, recruiting checklists, academic eligibility tools, and expert-hosted virtual learning sessions.

“Being able to complement our NIL Education platform, Coach Assist, with Recruit Route’s best-in-class recruiting education and empowerment solutions and services was a no-brainer,” said Randy Eccker, Founder and CEO, Eccker Sports. “Working closely with Recruit Route allows us to meet the needs of our shared clients and provide tremendous value as they look to improve their probability of success, both in meeting a huge need for college sports recruiting education, empowerment, academic eligibility and knowledge transfer in the ever-changing world of college sports recruiting.”

With more than 60 years of experience in the sports industry, Eccker Sports has developed a comprehensive NIL education platform that includes a video curriculum of six module courses online that will educate users on the history of NIL, key terms and concepts, and best practices. Additionally, the Eccker Sports resource hub offers the most detailed library of NIL information for the high school market, including articles, state laws, abstracts, summaries, bylaws, interpretations, as well as college and universities policies and procedures. Coach Assist provides high school coaches NIL presentation templates, one pagers and other tools to help them educate their communities. Finally, the company is building a network of legal, financial and tax experts to help families build and execute an effective NIL strategy.

“The Recruit Route strategy has always been to connect with the best in this industry to help provide the best tools and support for student-athletes, and in the area of NIL education the team at Eccker Sports is truly top-notch,” said Bryan Bedford, CEO, Bedford Agency and Recruit Route. “We are very excited to partner with Eccker Sports. Together, we can transform college sports recruiting and NIL to help high school coaches feel empowered and educated, and ultimately help lead them to success in supporting student-athletes and parents.”

As part of the agreement, the Eccker Sports and Recruit Route solutions will be made available through both companies’ content libraries, adding tremendous value to both client bases and offering even more support and equipping tools to coaches, student-athletes, and their families. Eccker Sports’ educational services are already available to all high schools in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

About Eccker Sports

Eccker Sports is an information platform serving student-athletes, coaches, parents, and administrators navigating the disruption of NIL issues and opportunities coming to high school sports. They bring 60-plus years of experience mainstreaming new innovations in sports to help high schools guide, inform and protect their student-athletes on their NIL journeys. Their goal is to help schools create successful programs for their students rather than to represent any individual student in the NIL marketplace.

About Bedford Agency

The Bedford Agency provides actionable insight and expertise for companies, coaches, student-athletes, and families navigating the world of Sports Business, College Sports Recruiting and Name, Image and Likeness process. A family-owned Christ-centered business that is uniquely positioned to offer expertise, strategic consulting, educational content, and technology to transform the college recruiting process like never before. It’s rich foundation includes a history around college recruiting, camps, consulting and events. In 2021 the Bedford Agency launched it’s first set of brands Recruit Route, Recruit Route Elite, Transfer Route. In 2022, it launched Teams Route a turnkey offering to help high school and club coaches and their entire programs managed & become educated on recruiting and NIL.