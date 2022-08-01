Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15

ILLINOIS, August 1 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day.





"Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults and their families," said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Director Paula Basta. "I encourage fairgoers of all ages to stop by the Illinois Building for health screenings, information and other freebies, and to participate in our special events."





The Illinois Building will open at 9 a.m. for older adults to visit with 39 vendors and exhibitors. A full schedule for Senior Day is below:





10:30 a.m. - Opening Remarks by IDoA Director Paula Basta and other dignitaries





12 - 1:30 p.m. - The Not So Newlywed Game

Sponsored by Central Illinois Senior Celebration

Hosted by the Department on Aging

Emcee - Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo

Participants are couples 50 years of age or older. Just how much do you know about your spouse after all these years?

Cash prizes awarded for 1st place ($100) and 2nd place ($50) to the couples who answer the most questions correctly.

Register no later than 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the Illinois Building/Department on Aging's booth.





2 - 3:15 p.m. - Grandparent/Grandchild Contest

Sponsored by Springfield Supportive Living

Hosted by the Department on Aging

Participants are judged on resemblance, costumes, talent, and interview.

Prizes: 1st place - $150; 2nd place - $100; 3rd place - $50.

Register no later than 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the Illinois Building/Illinois Department on Aging's booth.



