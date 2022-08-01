Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 200 Block of Adams Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the 200 block of Adams Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located three adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. An additional adult male victim was located at a local hospital. All three additional victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Jaquan Bragg, of Southeast, DC.

The vehicle, described as a blue or gray Toyota Rav4 was last seen bearing no front tag and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

