Event Foundry Announces Strategic Partnership with Shepard to Amplify the Event Experience
Collaboration will help event planners grow their gatherings by maximizing event participant ROI to achieve a better event experience
Our partnership with Shepard brings an essential service to the events industry by helping exhibitors and sponsors promote their event presence and participation before, during and after an event.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event marketing agency Event Foundry is honored to announce a pivotal alliance with Shepard, a full-service management company and industry-leading event solutions and service provider, to create extraordinary event experiences.
Following a resurgence in events post-pandemic, today’s meeting planners are keenly aware of changes in consumer behavior, economic and labor constraints, and opportunities to re-think their events. As a result, the timing is ideal for Event Foundry and Shepard to join forces to find solutions that meet today’s market needs.
“Event planners are re-imagining the look and feel of events as attendees, exhibitors and sponsors bring new expectations,” said Don Knox, co-founder of Event Foundry. “Our partnership with Shepard brings an essential service to the events industry by helping exhibitors and sponsors promote their event presence and participation before, during and after an event.”
Event Foundry prides itself on amplifying the event experience for exhibitors and sponsors. By helping these companies with their event participation, we can help ensure that they are more visible and effective in their outreach.
“Shepard’s partnership with Event Foundry represents a milestone in serving today’s events,” said Cory Smith, Vice President of Strategic Services at Shepard. “Our alliance helps our customers create stronger events by offering participants more value and exposure to help justify their investment and plan for future event participation.”
Event Foundry will be able to support Shepard-produced events by creating a pre-show go-to-market strategy to engage customers and prospects. At the event, Event Foundry can provide electronic and print materials for attendees, press and partner opportunities. Following the event, Event Foundry can create a post-show plan that helps measure the success as well as steps to follow up.
“Event Foundry gives Shepard a resource that helps event planners attract and retain participants, and ultimately improves their event experience,” said Warren Pickett, co-founder of Event Foundry. “We extend marketing and communications resources that exhibitors and sponsors need to be successful, and ultimately help publishers and associations grow their event communities.”
About Event Foundry
With 30+ years of experience in event management, event content, event promotion, event sales, and sourcing speaking and sponsor/exhibitor opportunities, Event Foundry helps amplify the event experience for brands that need to navigate today’s events, connect buyers and sellers, make the most of limited time at an event, and effectively extend marketing and communications efforts. Event Foundry helps plan, create and manage pre-event messaging, target audience communications and PR blitz campaigns to generate and maximize pre- and post-event buzz, and impart techniques and identify opportunities to rise above the noise during the event. For more information, go to EventFoundry.net or follow us @EventFoundry on Twitter and /Event-Foundry on LinkedIn.
About Shepard
Shepard is a nationwide, full-service event management company transforming spaces into engaging and immersive environments. With over 100 years’ experience, they provide trade shows, corporate events, conferences, and exhibits with the solutions needed to produce fresh and evolving face-to-face experiences. Shepard’s solutions include event strategy, creative and design, logistics, event technology, audio visual, and production and entertainment. Learn more at Shepardes.com.
