Among the most high-profile bills left to consider is Newsom’s proposal known as the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court program, which would allow police and family members of people with severe mental illnesses to petition for court-ordered evaluation and treatment.
You just read:
What’s left for California lawmakers to tackle in their final month
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.