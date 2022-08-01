Northbound Route 19 Washington Road Lane Restriction Wednesday, Thursday in Mt. Lebanon

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on northbound Route 19 (Washington Road) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 3-4 weather permitting.

A lane restriction on the northbound right lane of Washington Road will occur between Academy Avenue and Shady Drive East from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Crews from Pittsburgh Sign and Lighting will work to install new signage on SpringHill Suites hotel.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Eric Sepe at 724-396-4090.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

