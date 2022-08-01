Submit Release
Northbound Route 19 Washington Road Lane Restriction Wednesday, Thursday in Mt. Lebanon

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane restriction on northbound Route 19 (Washington Road) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday, August 3-4 weather permitting.

A lane restriction on the northbound right lane of Washington Road will occur between Academy Avenue and Shady Drive East from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Crews from Pittsburgh Sign and Lighting will work to install new signage on SpringHill Suites hotel.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Eric Sepe at 724-396-4090. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5004

# # #

