Bridge Replacement Project to Begin on Springwood Road (Route 2002) in York Township, York County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin tomorrow on Springwood Road (Route 2002) at the intersection with Chapel Church Road in York Township, York County.   

Work includes replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert and minor approach work. 


This project is expected to begin Tuesday, August 2, and be completed by Tuesday, October 25. Both Springwood Road and Chapel Church Road will be closed during that time.


The detour for Springwood Road will use Route 74, Main Street, Lombard Street and Lombard Road (Route 2007).


The detour for Chapel Church Road will use Camp Betty Washington Road (Route 2005), Belle Road and Route 24.


Springwood Road averages more than 15,800 vehicles traveled daily. 


Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


