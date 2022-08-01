PennDOT Reopens Route 340 (Kings Highway) Bridge in City of Coatesville, Valley Township

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek has reopened between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today, following a bridge rehabilitation due to structural deterioration.

PennDOT's contractor replaced deteriorated parapets, repaired undermining, placed scour protection, and installed new guiderail.

Built in 1935, the Route 340 (Kings Highway) Bridge carries an average of 4,850 vehicles across the 21-foot-long, 32-foot-wide structure daily.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #



