FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 01, 2022

Missouri Veterans Commission to Host Free Legal Clinic for Drafting Wills and Powers of Attorney

ST. JOSEPH – The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC), in conjunction with St. Joseph attorneys Emily Bauman, Jennifer McKinley and John Spencer, will be providing free legal assistance with wills and powers of attorney for local Veterans and their spouses. The event will take place on August 25, 2022 at the Law Offices of Tieman, Spencer & Hicks at 702 Felix Street, St. Joseph, MO. The event is by appointment only and the last day to RSVP is August 19. To RSVP, call Scotty Allen at 573-522-4224 or email him at scotty.allen@mvc.dps.mo.gov. Appointments are for Missouri residents only.

MVC began this initiative in June 2022 to help Veterans and their families get their legal affairs in order. Through its legal assistance program, MVC coordinates these events with local attorneys to provide estate planning and will workshops for Veterans.

“This initiative is saving Veterans and their families thousands of dollars and providing these free clinics is just another way the Missouri Veterans Commission can serve Missouri’s Veterans,” Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said. The events are spearheaded by MVC’s General Counsel Scotty Allen, a Veteran himself.

“I wanted to find a way to give back to the military community the best way I know how,” said Scotty Allen. “These events would not be possible without the volunteerism of local law firms like the Law Offices of Tieman, Spencer & Hicks.”

In order to provide these free services, the program relies on volunteer attorneys. Interested attorneys can contact Allen.

For information on future will clinics follow the Missouri Veterans Commission on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov