Gateway Classic Cars is Fueling Up its Market Growth with Expansion into Tulsa Oklahoma
“World’s Largest Classic and Exotic Car Sales Company Strengthens Its Position”O FALLON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Classic Cars is proud to announce our newest location will be opening soon. We are excited to expand our southwestern market into Tulsa, Oklahoma. The showroom will be located within 5 minutes from the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center at 10010 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK.
In its 23rd year in business, Gateway Classic Cars continues to remain the leader in global marketing for classic and exotic vehicles; and each additional showroom continues to strengthen Gateway’s position as the largest classic and exotic car sales network in the world. Since 1999, we have specialized in selling classic and exotic vehicles for private sellers, collectors, and estates, improving the success in passing along the passion for their treasured vehicles. And no company is more reputable and eager to assist fellow classic car enthusiasts around the world with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their dreams. We surpassed over $100 million in sales for 2021 and project aggressive growth throughout 2022 and 2023 with six additional showrooms projected, all in various stages of their planning phases.
Gateway Classic Cars’ newest location in the Tulsa, OK market is the 21st addition to our unrivaled nationwide network of indoor showrooms. Totaling over 5k in square footage, our venues are perfect for car enthusiasts and clubs to gather or simply visit and relive memories of yesteryear. All of our showrooms are open to the public from 9 AM to 5 PM six days a week (Mon-Sat) and host our Caffeine & Chrome event on the last Saturday of each month from 9AM to noon.
St. Louis, MO (HQ); Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, SC; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, KS; Las Vegas, NV; Louisville, KY; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Scottsdale, AZ; Tampa, FL; San Antonio, Austin, TX; Tulsa, OK
We have robust expansion plans for 2023. Check out our website for more information about upcoming showrooms. If you want to be up to date on all our new arrivals, please visit www.gatewayclassiccars.com and “Join Us” to sign up for our email list. You can also add/follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok!
