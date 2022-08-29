Bryan World Productions Releases 2 Award-Winning Docs & Book Exploring the Eclectic World of the Urban Graffiti Artist

Multi Award-Winning GRAFFITI VERITE' Produced & Directed by Indie Filmmaker Bob Bryan (graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page396.htm) GRAFFITI VERITE' Review Quote from The Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC) GRAFFITI VERITE' Review Quote from Andrew Connors, NATIONAL MUSEUM - SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION

Bob Bryan, Director, Producer accomplished what no other Filmmaker had yet been able to do; to create a Graffiti Documentary with mainstream crossover appeal.

Art classes in HS and College will find this film invaluable. This well-produced examination by the Artists who create it, will add a new dimension to Art classes and to library video collections.” — Sue Davis, Cedar Falls High School, SCHOOL LIBRARY JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAFFITI VERITE': READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL (GV1) is a 45 minute groundbreaking Documentary that includes interviews and behind the scenes views of 24 of Los Angeles' most prolific and talented Graffiti Artists.“Art classes in high school and college will find this film a valuable addition to the study of contemporary Art. This well-produced examination by the Artists who create it, will add a new dimension to Art classes and to library video collections.” - Sue Davis, Cedar Falls High School, SCHOOL LIBRARY JOURNAL“This documentary belongs in Art Schools and, with its effective snapshot of mid-1990's life, in collections that focus on popular culture.” – Susan E. Annett, Santa Monica Public Library, LIBRARY JOURNALThe conversations vary from comparative discussions on Graffiti's ancestral connection to Ritualistic Hieroglyphics and cave writings to discussions of Graffiti Art as a form of "street-level" propaganda and Public Art Gallery for the anonymous public. READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL is the first up close and personal expose' into the Graffiti Art World as experienced by 24 ARTISTS whose artistic tool of choice is the Spray can.“I quickly discovered as I was shooting GRAFFITI VERITE'," says filmmaker Bob Bryan, “how serious and dedicated these Artists are about their work. The real truth about Graffiti Art completely destroys the old stereotyped image that Graffiti is only about vandalism and tag-banging.”“The colorful neon-like murals seen here (far removed from ugly gang territory markings) are, rather, the brash Picasso’s of Hip-Hop culture…” – Jeff Dick, AMERICAN LIBRARY ASSOCIATIONGraffiti Artist MEAR recalls that when he was in Grade school his teacher asked him, "What do you want to be when you grow up?” His response, "I want to be either a Terrorist or an Artist.”Graffiti Artists dare to communicate to us, by any means, despite the misconceptions and restrictions! Yet, paradoxically Graffiti Art is still all about 'fame and popularity'.The GV ART AND REVIEW BOOK by Author & Multi Award-Winning Filmmaker Bob Bryan creatively captures the Artistic Genius rendered upon the abandoned building walls of Los Angeles, CA by LA’s finest Graffiti Artists. The year was 1995 and Urban Hieroglyphics was in full effect. L.A. style masters blew up the boring monochromatic and beige walls of the city with pride and style. Daring and talented young Graffiti Writers represented Los Angeles, West Coast with a dazzling array of Graffiti Art masterpieces... ‘pieces’ for short. Complex wild-style design patterns, roll calls and strung out graphic characters all complimented the innovative, fresh and unique individual letter styles.Graffiti Writers from numerous crews 'got up' like at no other time in L.A.’s history. The venues were secondary, whether presented on canvas at Underground Art Galleries, multi-mix installations, legal murals or the many back alleys and graffiti yards... the work was hardly academic.“In Los Angeles , we have 'some' of the best Artists in the world... if not the best.” - NERV, ArtistThe Art Book is based upon the multi award-winning documentary, GRAFFITI VERITE’. The GV ART AND REVIEW BOOK includes the Art, Media Reviews, Artists Interviews, Outtakes as well as the complete GRAFFITI VERITE' shooting script.GV ART AND REVIEW BOOK Webpage: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV_Art_and_Review_Book.htm Paperback: ‎ 196 pagesGV ART AND REVIEW BOOK Trailer: https://youtu.be/RtFqHY40fb0 Sample Pages: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV_Art_and_Review_Book.htm For more GV1 Reviews 1, 2, & 3, go to: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page396.htm The GRAFFITI VERITE' Docu-Series at the following Public & Academic / School Libraries (Sample Partial Listing): https://www.graffitiverite.com/LIBRARY_files/Page534.htm Start Reading for FREE Amazon Kindle (08/29/2022-09/02/2022): https://a.co/bOixrGn GV27: GRAFFITI VERITE’ REDUX (running time 100 mins.) celebrates and commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the worldwide indie release of GRAFFITI VERITE’: READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL. With original never-seen-before interviews, footage and Artwork, GV27 reconnects with the creative energy and zeitgeist of that fertile period in Los Angeles’ Urban Art History, when Graffiti was everywhere.GV27 Trailer: https://youtu.be/nQn6wb1t510 Graffiti Art succeeds as underground counter-programming which is aimed at the same target audience that the Powerful Madison Avenue Mass Media is directed at, albeit with a decidedly different message. It has a contact visceral effect on its audience because 'Graf Art' goes way beyond Art orderliness and conventions, expressing itself through complex design lettering patterns (wild-style), rude colors and strange characters.GRAFFITI VERITE’: READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL was produced and conceptualized by Filmmaker Bob Bryan ( https://www.graffitiverite.com/BIO.htm ). The objective was to document the diverse and complex Graffiti Art movement on the West Coast, Los Angeles, California.GRAFFITI VERITE’ exceeded Bryan's expectations and became an Indie Multi Award-Winning cultural tour d’ force ( https://www.graffitiverite.com/GVawardsFestivalHonors.htm ).A definitive statement that spoke of Graffiti as a legitimate Artistic expression that has now arrived on the Art Scene and could no longer be ignored, berated or relegated to the fringes of polite Art society.“Bob Bryan continues to prove that 'beauty is in the eye-of the-beholder.' GRAFFITI VERITE’, the incisive documentary on the lives of Los Angeles Graffiti Artists, blew up like no other 'Graf film' to date, leaving behind an unprecedented trail of award recognition, media exposure and education about the Art Form. He accomplished what no other Filmmaker had yet been able to do: create a graffiti documentary with mainstream crossover appeal.” writes Ben Higa, in “Truth or Dare,” featured article in RAP PAGES MAGAZINE.Looking back historically, GV27 marks the 20th Anniversary of that monumental event. The story was incomplete... the time to unearth the rest of the story is NOW.From Street Art to Gallery Art Showings GRAFFITI VERITE' (The truth about Graffiti) forces us to re-think our Cultural Reality as well as to expose us to more cutting edge Graffiti Art than has ever been seen before in one venue. GRAFFITI VERITE' is a 'must-see' documentary if you care at all about what's happening to our culture as well as to the inner world of our children.“Ready or not, GRAFFITI ART is the next Great Art Movement after POP ART," says Indie Filmmaker Bob Bryan.GRAFFITI VERITE’ Streaming @ Amazon: www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B000SZI4GO/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r GV REDUX Streaming @ Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B01CYGO3GO/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r

GRAFFITI VERITE: READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL (Official Trailer)