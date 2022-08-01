National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Expands National Presence with New Virginia Beach, Office
WhitbeckBennett Continues to Expand Nationwide Family Law Firm
I am compassionate about getting to know and understand each of my clients personally so I can provide them with strong advocacy and help them navigate through complex family law issues.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National family law firm, WhitbeckBennett, continues to expand its nationwide reach with the addition of a new Partner, Jonah Dickey, in a new office located in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
— John Dickey, Partner, WhitbeckBennett, Virginia Beach
The firm’s new location in Virginia Beach will be managed by Mr. Dickey and will serve the seven cities of the Hampton Roads Metro area which includes Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, and Newport News. Mr. Dickey has been practicing law in the Commonwealth of Virginia for over 20 years and represents clients in divorce, custody, visitation, and support matters for most of his career. He has dedicated much of his focus solely on family law matters for the past 12 years. Jonah has a passion for representing current and retired military service members and enjoys mentoring other attorneys on military divorce.
John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding his practice to reach families across the nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life’s most difficult times.
"I can’t think of a better attorney to represent our firm in Virginia Beach than Jonah," stated Whitbeck. He went on to say, "His long history of serving the Hampton Roads, including the military community, is a fantastic addition to our growing family law practice.”
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
"As a family law attorney, I am compassionate about getting to know and understand each of my clients personally so I can provide them with strong advocacy and help navigate them through complex family law issues. My goal is to get each client the best results possible while providing them with sound counsel to ensure we always remain focused on the needs of their family (as a whole)," said Dickey about joining the firm. "WhitbeckBennett is a veteran-owned, full-service law firm that has compiled a team of top-notch family law practitioners throughout the country that all have a single focus and goal to always put our clients first and to focus on the needs of the families we are helping. I am proud to have accepted a partnership with the firm and I am excited to see how this collaboration will assist me in providing my clients with a higher level of service and representation.”
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
***
WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client’s goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.
Facebook – @WhitbeckBennett
Twitter – @WhitbeckBennett
LinkedIn – Whitbeck Bennett
Instagram – @WhitbeckBennett
YouTube – @WhitbeckBennett
Rusty Foster
Bow Tie Strategies
+1 703-646-1282
rustyfoster@bowtiestrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter