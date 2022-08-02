Rock Music Singer/Songwriter Cari Cartmill & Kill Hollywood Release Timely "Trump's USA"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock music singer/songwriter Cari Cartmill & Kill Hollywood, are officially releasing a timely ditty "Trump's USA", inspired by the recent Jan. 6th, 2021 committee revelations. "Trump's USA" is an up-tempo rock track that mirrors political satire with its lyrical storyline describing the insurrection and its incongruities with the Constitution and America's protection of freedoms.
"Trump’s USA" represents Cari’s first single for the summer from her new album "Back From Oblivion" and is the culmination of a turbulent three-year comeback effort. "Trump's USA" is available at killhollywood.com
Cari has spent the last three years retuning her chops, putting together a band, and writing and recording music. Fueled by newfound ambition and drive to be heard, Cari picked eleven songs for the album from the over 2 dozen songs tracked and recorded over the past 2 and a half years. The inspiration as well as dedication for the album "Back from Oblivion" goes to Ian Cartmill, Cari’s late beloved brother, who was a producer/engineer and studio owner in San Francisco. Ian worked with D.O.A, Dead Kennedys, and Flipper. "Ian's motto was ‘Nothing is impossible if you just put out,” says Cari Cartmill, singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer.
Cari Cartmill is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and self-produced veteran rock artist. Her new album, Back from Oblivion, is a plaintive wail and post-pandemic Tour de Force. Cari is an unsigned artist known for her high energy rock shows and engagement with audiences. After a long hiatus from the industry, Cari Cartmill is making her comeback with her relevant to the current news cycle ditty "Trump's USA".
For more information and music, visit killhollywood.com
Celebrity News
"Trump’s USA" represents Cari’s first single for the summer from her new album "Back From Oblivion" and is the culmination of a turbulent three-year comeback effort. "Trump's USA" is available at killhollywood.com
Cari has spent the last three years retuning her chops, putting together a band, and writing and recording music. Fueled by newfound ambition and drive to be heard, Cari picked eleven songs for the album from the over 2 dozen songs tracked and recorded over the past 2 and a half years. The inspiration as well as dedication for the album "Back from Oblivion" goes to Ian Cartmill, Cari’s late beloved brother, who was a producer/engineer and studio owner in San Francisco. Ian worked with D.O.A, Dead Kennedys, and Flipper. "Ian's motto was ‘Nothing is impossible if you just put out,” says Cari Cartmill, singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer.
Cari Cartmill is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and self-produced veteran rock artist. Her new album, Back from Oblivion, is a plaintive wail and post-pandemic Tour de Force. Cari is an unsigned artist known for her high energy rock shows and engagement with audiences. After a long hiatus from the industry, Cari Cartmill is making her comeback with her relevant to the current news cycle ditty "Trump's USA".
For more information and music, visit killhollywood.com
Celebrity News
AWJ Platinum PR
email us here