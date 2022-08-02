Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,003 in the last 365 days.

Rock Music Singer/Songwriter Cari Cartmill & Kill Hollywood Release Timely "Trump's USA"

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock music singer/songwriter Cari Cartmill & Kill Hollywood, are officially releasing a timely ditty "Trump's USA", inspired by the recent Jan. 6th, 2021 committee revelations. "Trump's USA" is an up-tempo rock track that mirrors political satire with its lyrical storyline describing the insurrection and its incongruities with the Constitution and America's protection of freedoms.

"Trump’s USA" represents Cari’s first single for the summer from her new album "Back From Oblivion" and is the culmination of a turbulent three-year comeback effort. "Trump's USA" is available at killhollywood.com

Cari has spent the last three years retuning her chops, putting together a band, and writing and recording music. Fueled by newfound ambition and drive to be heard, Cari picked eleven songs for the album from the over 2 dozen songs tracked and recorded over the past 2 and a half years. The inspiration as well as dedication for the album "Back from Oblivion" goes to Ian Cartmill, Cari’s late beloved brother, who was a producer/engineer and studio owner in San Francisco. Ian worked with D.O.A, Dead Kennedys, and Flipper. "Ian's motto was ‘Nothing is impossible if you just put out,” says Cari Cartmill, singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer.

Cari Cartmill is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and self-produced veteran rock artist. Her new album, Back from Oblivion, is a plaintive wail and post-pandemic Tour de Force. Cari is an unsigned artist known for her high energy rock shows and engagement with audiences. After a long hiatus from the industry, Cari Cartmill is making her comeback with her relevant to the current news cycle ditty "Trump's USA".

For more information and music, visit killhollywood.com

Celebrity News
AWJ Platinum PR
email us here

You just read:

Rock Music Singer/Songwriter Cari Cartmill & Kill Hollywood Release Timely "Trump's USA"

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.