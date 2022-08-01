Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 1, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of August 1 will include the following:

Thursday, August 4 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety for an announcement, Plyler Park, 912 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, August 4 at 1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will visit and tour Metglass Inc. facility, 440 Allied Drive, Conway, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: July 25, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of July 25, 2022, included:

Monday, July 25

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

Tuesday, July 26

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster announced a major investment in South Carolina's workforce development efforts at a meeting of the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education, The Westin Poinsett, Gold Ballroom, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, July 28

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of DuPont Cooper River Liveo, DuPont Cooper River, 3300 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster toured Hobcaw Barony, 22 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown, S.C.

-###-