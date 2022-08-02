SCCG Management and Innovum Technologies Inc. Announce Strategic Advisory and Business Development Agreement

SCCG + Innovum Press Release Thumbnail 2022-08-01 SCCG Management Logo

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal, announced today the execution of an agreement with Innovum Technologies, Inc., to provide Innovum with strategic advisory and business development services for North America.

Stephen Crystal said of the event, “Over the decades, both personally, and on behalf of hundreds of partner companies, we experienced the value of effective regulatory compliance teams. Their support of privileged license application, renewal, and reporting processes continue to be essential for iGaming and sports wagering operators and manufacturers, where speed to market, and highly rigorous controls are needed. Today, the ability to automate these processes, deploying tools quickly and easily to team members across a highly secure web-based platform, feels very much like magic.”

InnovaLinq makes regulatory compliance easier and less expensive for the gaming industry by automating repetitive license application, renewal, and reporting processes. Their software connects individuals, companies, and gaming regulators on a highly secure, web-based platform. InnovaLinq automates license applications and renewals processes with workflow and a central task manager that provides notification of upcoming events.

With the centralized controls enabled by InnovaLinq:

- Individuals know their data is protected, and when and by whom, it was accessed.

- Operators and Manufacturers improve efficiency for applicants and regulatory compliance staff.

- Regulators can focus their efforts on investigation and enforcement.

The InnovaLinq platform connects individuals, operators, manufacturers, and regulators to automate the license application and renewal processes, supporting both hardcopy applications and electronic submissions, as required by jurisdiction. InnovaLinq can also be interfaced with other HR, Financial and other systems.

InnovaLinq’s Flexible design enables the system to support gaming jurisdictions around the world. Cloud-based architecture means the system is always available, and scales to meet growing requirements without requiring IT infrastructure. With a cost-effective service pricing model, InnovaLinq is designed to meet the needs of organizations of any size.

Lastly, InnovaLinq was specifically designed for the iGaming and sports wagering industry using technology proven in highly regulated industries. Its workflows support the needs of qualifiers, licensees, and regulators, and can be customized to meet operational and regulatory needs.

ABOUT INNOVUM TECHNOLOGIES

Innovum Technologies is a Nevada based full circle licensing service company, providing technology and platforms to support regulatory compliance, licensing application, renewal and reporting processes.

http://www.innovumtechnologies.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

