Biden-Harris Administration Announces $550 Million in New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

More than five months into Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault the people of Ukraine inspire the world as they defend their country and their freedom. The United States continues to stand with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s aggression.

Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our seventeenth drawdown since August 2021 of up to $550 million in arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) inventories for Ukraine’s self-defense. Today’s announcement includes more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and 155mm artillery systems that Ukraine’s forces are using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country. This drawdown will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $8.7 billion since the beginning of this Administration.

Our commitment to the people of Ukraine will not waver. We stand united with Ukraine.

