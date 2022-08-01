South Anchorage Dental Center Releases Guide on How to Maintain Dental Hygiene While Drinking Coffee
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Anchorage Dental Center has released a guide on maintaining dental hygiene while drinking coffee. Many people drink coffee daily, and if they don’t maintain a good oral hygiene routine, they could have dental health problems.
Coffee can affect the health of teeth and gums. It can lead to cavities or halitosis (bad breath) as it increases the oral bacteria in the mouth. The bacteria can create acid that leads to tooth and enamel erosion.
Enamel is minerals, mostly hydroxyapatite, that protect the teeth. Although it’s the protective layer of the teeth, it is also partially responsible for the color of teeth. The most prominent problem with drinking coffee regularly is the discoloration of teeth.
Coffee has an ingredient called tannin that can discolor teeth and is found in other beverages such as wine or tea. The coffee will intrude the enamel, covering it with a deep yellow or brownish color. When the enamel becomes thin, the underlying material of dentin that produces the color of teeth becomes yellow.
Adding creamer and sugar to coffee can also speed up the growth of bacteria. And when adding creamer, it will make the coffee a lighter color. However, that doesn’t change the dark pigmentation and acids responsible for the dark color of coffee, which will still stain teeth.
There are some ways to prevent coffee-stained teeth, including:
• Waiting 30 minutes before brushing your teeth
• Brushing, flossing, and using mouthwash regularly
• Getting your teeth professionally whitened
• Using an electric toothbrush
• Using a straw
• Visiting the dentist regularly
• Drinking water
Regular dental hygiene recommendations of brushing and flossing the teeth will help prevent oral health issues. Vising a dentist will also help maintain the healthy status of teeth and gums.
South Anchorage Dental Center (SADC) is a family dentist that can help maintain good oral health with regular check-ups and dental treatments. Several paying options are available, with flexible payment options and the SADC Dental Savings Plan. If someone is interested in receiving care for themselves or their family, they should visit the SADC website to learn more.
Broc Brimhall
