2022-07-28 15:34:04.35 Hand-Picked Numbers Lead Powerball Players to $50,000 Prize in El Dorado Springs

Two Missouri Lottery players split a $50,000 prize from the June 25 Powerball drawing after playing the same set of numbers for 30 years.

“He’s always played the same numbers,” one of the winners explained, sharing that the numbers had significance to family members.

While playing the same set of numbers over time doesn’t increase your chances of winning, it does make for a fun reveal when the numbers are drawn.

“He couldn’t hardly believe he won,” the player added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pete’s, 227 W. Highway 54, in El Dorado Springs. It matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

The winning numbers on June 25 were 6, 12, 20, 27 and 32, and the Powerball number was 4.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Cedar County won more than $1.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $182,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $428,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Cedar County, visit MOLottery.com.