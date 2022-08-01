Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi

TAJIKISTAN, August 1 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Wang Yi, who is paying a visit to Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and China.

During the conversation, the President of the country, emphasizing the dynamic development of the Tajik-Chinese relations of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership in all areas of cooperation, noted that “Tajikistan and China are close neighbors, and we are interested in further deepening the close multifaceted ties between the two countries in all formats".

Satisfaction was expressed with the high level of cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of security. It should be noted that China firmly holds the position of one of the largest trade and investment partners of Tajikistan. According to statistics, in the first half of this year, the mutual trade turnover between the two countries increased by almost eighty-two percent compared to the same period last year and makes up more than nineteen percent of the total foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan. In this context, it was pointed out that it is necessary to take joint steps to increase the set pace of trade development and its further promotion.

In this regard, the parties discussed ways to further develop ties in the field of trade, investment, industrial cooperation, "green technologies" and transport, including in the direction of establishing the export of Tajik goods, especially agricultural products, to the Chinese markets. Appreciation was expressed to the Chinese side for providing new doses of a vaccine against the infectious disease of coronavirus.

During the consideration of cooperation issues in the format of international and regional organizations, the parties paid due attention to interaction within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in particular, the agenda of the upcoming Summit of the Organization, which will be held in September this year in the city of Samarkand. They also talked over the Issues of further joint struggle against terrorism and extremism, separatism, transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking, cybercrime and other security threats.

During the review of topical issues on the regional agenda, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and the prospects of its development.