Close Up Radio to Highlight Marketing Consultant and LinkedIn Diva Rhonda Sher

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once you realize how LinkedIn® marketing strategist Rhonda’s last name is pronounced, everything is clear. Ms. Sher’s name is vocalized as “sure” as in “sure thing”. In her case it’s also about “The Sher Method™— how to leverage LinkedIn, positioning you as the only logical choice for your product or service. She teaches individuals and corporations how to grow their business using LinkedIn. The results are measurable —by a steep rise in the number of new quality connections, appointments, clients and income.

Rhonda Sher is a keynote speaker, business networking expert, and a LinkedIn consultant and influencer popularly known as The LinkedIn Diva. She has a terrific personal story of how she first discovered the power of LinkedIn and created The Sher Method™.

She is also an author of five books having written her first book about business networking in 2007. This was followed by several other books including the international best seller – Convert Your Connections to Cash & Relationships to Revenue. Rhonda has given thousands of keynote talks to groups across the country and been a guest on multiple podcasts.

“I’ve always been a connector and a resource for all things business.”

Known as a powerful networker, Rhonda has had a successful career in sales, law, business and consulting. She was once named a top producer in the insurance industry by a known authority. These days, clients flock to her for her expertise, insights and novel approach to LinkedIn lead generation and out-of-box marketing.

She takes LinkedIn profiles from static to dramatic and her clients have doubled and tripled their income as a result of working with her. For example, one of Rhonda’s clients had a waiting list for the first time after working with her using The Sher Method. Another generated $50,000 over and above what he was currently earning using her LinkedIn strategies.

Rhonda teaches client how to be visible, credible, and profitable, while becoming top of mind with prospects and referral partners. Rhonda works with entrepreneurs, speakers, authors, attorneys, insurance companies, CEO’s, executive coaches and realtors®, guiding them to secure appointments and revenue. She is a sought-after authority by individuals and companies that are growing their sales and client base.

She has been described as an interactive, engaging, and relatable speaker -- as you will quickly notice when you listen to the show with Jim Masters.

Close Up Radio will feature Marketing Consultant Rhonda Sher in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, August 3rd at 12:00 noon EDT

