Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters & CCT Hold Successful Entrepreneur Seminar in Edison, N.J.

Budding Entrepreneurs Learn How to Start a Contracting Business

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (EASRCC), in partnership with the Carpenter Contractor Trust (CCT), held their first-ever Entrepreneur Seminar, on July 26, at the Northeast Carpenters Apprentice Training Fund, Edison, N.J.

The seminar's purpose was to encourage and educate members interested in starting their own contracting business.

"EASRCC has always been on the forefront of supporting our industry partners and encouraging industry growth, emphasizing the importance of expanding opportunities to veterans, minorities and small business owners.," said Cyndie Williams, executive director, CCT. "We have a long history of providing exceptional resources to our membership, allowing them to grow in the construction industry.

"We sponsored this introductory seminar to offer carpenters the opportunity to better understand the steps they need to follow if they are interested in becoming entrepreneurs in the construction field. The Entrepreneur Seminar is the first step in a series of future programs that will be offered in different regions throughout the EASRCC. This effort in future programs confirms our commitment to the highest standards. We are dedicated to preparing the next generation of contractor business professionals while imparting union values that include community employment and ethical business practices."

The seminar provided experts with substantial experience in the construction industry, covering topics ranging from legal and accounting issues to labor, compliance, and bidding.

"The training was a success because it served as the perfect introduction for carpenters who have questions about starting a business," said Williams. "We arranged top experts in their respective fields with decades of experience to share their insights and provide suggestions for those carpenters who want to move forward. We look forward to preparing our entrepreneurial members for the challenging yet lucrative venture into becoming a contractor."

The EASRCC represents more than 41,000 of the most skilled carpenters who live and work in Delaware, The District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. EASRCC are trained in many different trades, including: Commercial/residential carpentry; heavy highway; pile driving; floor laying' mill cabinet work; and trade show construction.

The CCT is a labor-management trust formed to bond the relationship between the trained talents of union carpenters and their qualified signatory contractors to gain market share within the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters area.



