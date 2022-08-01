Las Vegas Lawyer Shaina Plaksin Named a Rising Star in Immigration Law by Super Lawyers
Plakin’s firm, Immigration Legal Consulting, focuses solely on immigration lawLAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaina Plaksin, the founder of Immigration Legal Consulting, has been chosen as a rising star in immigration law by Super Lawyers.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from 70-plus practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Immigration Legal Consulting was established to provide high quality immigration assistance at an affordable price. The practice aims to simplify the immigration process so clients can stop feeling overwhelmed and start proceeding with their immigration goals. Plaksin understands that when there is so much to know about the process, it is easy to feel stuck and unable to move forward. The knowledgeable Immigration Legal Consulting team guides clients through the complex immigration process and combines attention to detail with the know-how to help them achieve their immigration goals.
Immigration Legal Consulting solely focuses on immigration law for its clients. Immigration is an incredibly complex area of law, so clients go from being unsure and stressed out by the intense immigration process to feeling confident and relieved in their immigration solution.
Because of its focus on immigration law, Immigration Legal Consulting can provide information that immigrants may not be aware of. For instance, once an immigrant has had a green card for five years, they are eligible to “naturalize,” which is the process to become a U.S. citizen. If a green card is obtained through marriage, then there is a three year wait to start the naturalization process.
Among the firm’s areas of expertise are naturalization, citizenship, family-based immigration, business immigration, temporary worker visas, deferred action for childhood arrivals, temporary protective status and asylum.
Immigration Legal Consulting also has expertise in U-Visas, T-visas, and VAWAs. People who are eligible for theses visas have been victims of a crime, victims of human trafficking or have been abused by a U.S. citizen or permanent resident spouse, parent, or child.
Prior to founding Immigration Legal Consulting, Ms. Plaksin worked in federal district court litigation. She also clerked for two years for the United States District Court for the District of Nevada. Through these experiences, Plaksin honed her skills of advocacy and legal strategy.
She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Boyd School of Law.
Upon completion of law school, Plaksin was awarded the William S. Boyd Outstanding Graduate Award and achieved Pro Bono High Honors. She was a Public Interest Fellow throughout law school and served as co-president of the Public Interest Law Association. She also was an articles editor on the Nevada Law Journal (Law Review) and she obtained the highest grade in multiple classes, including Immigration Law. In addition, Plaksin participated in the Thomas and Mack Legal Clinic as an immigration law student attorney.
Plaksin is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and a strong proponent of pro bono services and works to give back to her community whenever possible. She was awarded Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada’s Volunteer of the Month in November 2020.
For more information about Immigration Legal Consulting, visit 702immigration.com.
