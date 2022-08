Aug. 1 – Aug. 5, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 1 9 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Virtual meeting 12 p.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Shultz

Location: Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Aug. 2 9 a.m. Attend NGA meeting with Dr. Ashish Jha, federal COVID-19 response

Location: Virtual meeting 9:30 a.m. Meet with Curtis Wells, PCIB chair

Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Discuss national monuments litigation

Location: Rampton Room 2 p.m. Attend subcabinet meeting

Location: 7563 Airport Rd., West Jordan

Wednesday, Aug. 3 9 a.m. Meet with Tom Jacobsen

Location: Governor’s Office 9:30 a.m. Meet with Go Utah Executive Director Dan Hemmert

Location: Governor’s Office 10 a.m. Meet with Go Utah

Location: Governor’s Office 12 p.m. Participate in Golf Pro-Am

Location: Oakridge Country Club, 1492 Shepard Ln., Farmington

MEDIA ACCESS 6:30 p.m. Host Congressional delegation dinner

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, Aug. 4 9 a.m. Meet with Point of the Mountain State Land Authority members

Location: Governor’s Office 10:30 a.m. Meet with cabinet and staff members

Location: Virtual meeting 11:30 a.m. Speak at annual Century Club event

Location: Viridian Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan

MEDIA ACCESS 2 p.m. Meet with World Trade Center Utah

Location: Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Attend subcabinet meeting

Location: 160 E. Broadway, Salt Lake City 7 p.m. Speak at Congressman Stewart’s Security Summit

Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Friday, Aug. 5 7:45 a.m. Participate in UHP’s Colonel’s Challenge

Location: Soldier Hollow

6:30 p.m. Attend Payson City Salmon Supper

Location: Memorial Park, Payson

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Aug. 1 8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room 11 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Aug. 2 9 a.m. Interview with NBCLX

Location: Memory Grove Park, Salt Lake City 10 a.m. Discuss national monuments litigation

Location: Rampton Room 11 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 2 p.m. Attend subcabinet meeting

Location: 7563 Airport Rd., West Jordan 6:30 p.m. Attend congressional delegation dinner

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Wednesday, Aug. 3 9:15 a.m. Visit Spring Lake Trout Farm

Location: 3409 W. 12300 South, Payson

Thursday, Aug. 4 10 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of education

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 11:30 a.m. Attend annual Century Club event

Location: Viridian Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan 2 p.m. Meet with Utah Attorney General’s Office chief civil deputy

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Attend subcabinet meeting

Location: 160 E. Broadway, Salt Lake City

Friday, Aug. 5 6:30 p.m. Attend Payson City Salmon Supper

Location: Memorial Park, Payson

