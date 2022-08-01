Hofmeister urges college students to help kids, earn money as math tutors for middle schoolers

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 1, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister issued a call to action today for Oklahoma college students to join the state’s Math Tutoring Corps. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is recruiting tutors from around the state to provide online tutoring for up to 1,500 grade 7-9 students to strengthen their math skills. Tutors enrolled at an Oklahoma college or university who are residents of the state will earn $25 per hour for all training, tutoring, planning and required meetings. “Joining the Math Tutoring Corps gives college students a fantastic pay-it-forward opportunity to help students in their home state learn skills and concepts critical to success in algebra,” Hofmeister said. “I urge students with a strong foundation in math to apply for two reasons – to make a difference in the academic success of kids and to earn extra spending money.” All training, meetings and tutoring will be done virtually and built around student and tutor schedules. Training will be comprehensive, ensuring minimal planning for tutors. Tutors will work with groups of up to four students in three 50-minute online sessions per week. The OSDE will offer Math Tutoring Corps from September 18 through November 19, 2022, with the opportunity to continue to tutor for an additional 12 weeks in spring 2023. College tutors will earn approximately $1,000 for the fall session and have the opportunity to continue in the spring for total potential earnings of $2,200. Research shows mastery of algebra equates to success in later math courses and in ensuring students are college and career ready. The OSDE launched a pilot program for Math Tutoring Corps in spring 2022, with nearly 400 participants. A post-pilot survey revealed: 90% of participants increased their understanding of mathematics

84% of families said participating students were more confident about math

84% of students indicated they would be more likely to persevere after making a mistake One tutor surveyed said, “I really enjoyed the program. Working with just a few kiddos was really nice for building relationships with them. This experience definitely made me consider a career in teaching,” while another noted, “This was a very rewarding experience. In such a short time, I saw students’ confidence grow and knowledge improve.” College students interested in joining the Math Tutoring Corps can apply on this link by Aug. 10. Additional information is available on the OSDE’s Math Tutoring Corps webpage. The OSDE is investing $5 million in pandemic relief funding in the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps through summer 2024. Math Tutoring Corps is a component of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond. More information is available in this FAQ document. ###